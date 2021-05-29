UrduPoint.com
62 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:38 PM

62 criminals held, contraband seized

The police on Saturday arrested 62 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday arrested 62 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams arrested six proclaimed offenders (POs) and 12 drug pushers and recovered 3.

6 kg hashish and 96 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 33 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 52,850.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 11 persons and recovered 10 pistols from them.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

