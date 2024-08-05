Open Menu

62 Farmer Facilitation Centers Set Up Across Province, Says DD Agriculture

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Deputy Director Agriculture Extension, Muhammad Zafar Malik, said that all possible resources and means were being utilized to achieve cotton production target.

He expressed these views during his visit to Kisan facilitation center here on Monday.

He said that 62 Kisan Facilitation Centers have been established across the province as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister.

Deputy Director said that three centres have also been established in Lodhran district.

He further informed that quality pesticides were available at discounted prices at Kisan facilitation Centers.

Principal Agriculture Officer briefed the Deputy Director that desks have been set up at Kisan facilitation Centers for technical guidance of farmers.

The record of farmers was being compiled on cotton care issues at Kisan Facilitation Centres.

DD Agriculture said that standard spray machinery and nozzles were also available at Farmer Facilitation Centres.

Guidance on spraying methods was being provided at Farmer Facilitation Centres, he added.

Guidance on precautionary measures during spraying was also being provided at the centres, he concluded.

