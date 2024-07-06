62 Farmers Facilitation Centres established in key cotton areas to boost productivity: Iftikhar Sahoo

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Saturday that 62 Farmers' Facilitation Centers were established in key cotton-growing areas with an aim to offer quality pesticides, spray machinery and some other material at subsidized rates.

A crucial review meeting on cotton care, headed by Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan. The meeting focused on the strategies and initiatives aimed at boosting cotton production in the region.

Addressing the attendees, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo highlighted the significance of these centers in enhancing agricultural productivity. "This year, cotton has been cultivated on 3.4 million acres, and we are committed to meeting the Federal government's production target of 6.5 million bales. The next three months are critical for the effective management of the cotton crop," he stated.

He stressed several key actions to ensure success, including improving field operations, maintaining detailed records of farmers visiting the facilitation centers, regularly checking the sale of pesticides at these centers, providing guidance on optimal crop management techniques, conducting consistent pest scouting and reporting accurate findings, promptly addressing hotspot areas to prevent pest infestations, utilizing digital tools for the effective monitoring of field staff activities, issuing technical advisories based on weather forecasts, implementing recommendations from divisional and district expert groups during field visits, and ensuring that all cotton advisories reach farmers promptly.

Secretary Sahoo also shared the importance of accountability and vigilance among agricultural officers. "We will not tolerate any negligence in guiding farmers. Officers involved in non-agricultural duties will be held responsible," he warned. He also called for practical measures to guarantee the availability of quality agricultural inputs in markets.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, reiterated the need for strict adherence to the technical advisories prepared by experts. "It is imperative that these guidelines are followed to achieve our production targets," he said.

The meeting witnessed participation from key officials, including Dean Faculty MNS Agricultural University, Professor Dr. Shafqat Saeed, Focal Person Cotton Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, Directors General Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Dr. Amir Rasool, Khalid Khokhar, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha, and divisional officers from Agriculture Extension, Pest Warning, and Crop Reporting departments.