62 Imam Bargahs Declared Most Sensitive, 15000 Cops To Perform Security Duties In Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Over 15000 cops would perform security duties in the megalopolis during Muharram-ul-Haram under a security plan devised by Karachi Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Over 15000 cops would perform security duties in the megalopolis during Muharram-ul-Haram under a security plan devised by Karachi Police.

62 Imam Bargahs in city have been declared most sensitive, 305 sensitive while 30 have been declared normal, according to spokesman for Karachi Police.

7500 in district East, 5940 in West and 2297 cops would perform security duties during Muharram-ul-Haram. 448 officers and personnel at Imam Bargahs and 2306 in Majalis would perform security duties in the District East, in District West 506 policemen at Imam Bargahs and 906 in Majalis while in Imam Bargahs of district South 284 at Imam Bargahs while 783 officers and personnel in Majalis.

1267 officers and personnel will perform their duties at the most sensitive places of the city.

Expert snipers of the Special Security Unit will be deployed in the surroundings and routes of the main procession of Muharram.

