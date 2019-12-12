62% increase in old-age pension anther step towards Riyasat-e-Madina: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the 62% increase in the Employees Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) old-age pension by the present government within a year was another step towards Riyasat-e-Madina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the 62% increase in the Employees Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) old-age pension by the present government within a year was another step towards Riyasat-e-Madina.

"Our government has increased the EOBI old-age pension by 62% from Rs5,250 to Rs8,500 within a year. This helps us provide pensioners' security in their post-retirement years," he said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

"Much of this contribution comes from improving the institution itself. Another step towards Madina Ki Riyasat," he maintained.