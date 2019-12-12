UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

62% Increase In Old-age Pension Anther Step Towards Riyasat-e-Madina: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:48 PM

62% increase in old-age pension anther step towards Riyasat-e-Madina: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the 62% increase in the Employees Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) old-age pension by the present government within a year was another step towards Riyasat-e-Madina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the 62% increase in the Employees Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) old-age pension by the present government within a year was another step towards Riyasat-e-Madina.

"Our government has increased the EOBI old-age pension by 62% from Rs5,250 to Rs8,500 within a year. This helps us provide pensioners' security in their post-retirement years," he said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

"Much of this contribution comes from improving the institution itself. Another step towards Madina Ki Riyasat," he maintained.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media From Government

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Niger

1 hour ago

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

1 hour ago

France to take 400 asylum-seekers from Greece

42 seconds ago

Pakistan Medical Association for doctors security ..

44 seconds ago

French govt says open to pension talks as strike p ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.