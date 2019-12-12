- Home
62% Increase In Old-age Pension Anther Step Towards Riyasat-e-Madina: Prime Minister
Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:48 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the 62% increase in the Employees Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) old-age pension by the present government within a year was another step towards Riyasat-e-Madina
"Our government has increased the EOBI old-age pension by 62% from Rs5,250 to Rs8,500 within a year. This helps us provide pensioners' security in their post-retirement years," he said in a tweet posted on his social media account.
"Much of this contribution comes from improving the institution itself. Another step towards Madina Ki Riyasat," he maintained.