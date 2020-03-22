UrduPoint.com
62 Kashmiris Arrested In 256 CASOs In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 06:50 PM

62 Kashmiris arrested in 256 CASOs in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :As the world is collectively facing deadly coronavirus, Indian troops continue to kill, harass and intimidate the Kashmiris during cordon and search operations in the length and breadth of the territory.

According to a report released by the research section of Kashmir Media Service on Sunday, Indian troops arrested at least 62 Kashmiris including two women during 256 cordon and search operations in the Kashmir valley and Jammu region over the past 21 days.

Thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists, young boys and students are in illegal detentions in jails of Kashmir and India.

Indian troops arrested two Kashmiri youth on fake charge of being overground workers of freedom fighting organisation in South Kashmir.

The youth Irfan Ahmed and Adil Bashir were arrested during raids in Shopian district, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). Unknown gunmen shot at and injured a youth identified as Waseem Ahmad at Tarigam in Kulgam district.

