62 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :About 62 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 12804 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 176327 people were screened for the virus till August 28, out of which 62 more were reported positive.

As many as 11682 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 141 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.