UrduPoint.com

62 More Dengue Patients Arrive In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 07:00 PM

62 more dengue patients arrive in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 62 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,122.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Friday said that among the new cases, 42 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, six from Chaklala Cantonment, five each from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi while two of each patient reported from Taxila rural and Murree.

Dr Sajjad said 272 patients were admitted to City's allied hospitals, including 116 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 93 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 63 to the Holy Family Hospital.

He added that out of the total admitted patients, 176 were confirmed cases, with 126 belonging to Rawalpindi.

The health officer informed that five patients were in a critical position at BBH.

Dr Sajjad cautioned that September and October were crucial for dengue spread and all departments were fully alert to cope with any situation.

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Murree Alert Rawalpindi Taxila September October Family All From

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

5 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

5 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

6 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

6 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.