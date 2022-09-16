62 more dengue patients arrive in RWP

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 62 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,122.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Friday said that among the new cases, 42 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, six from Chaklala Cantonment, five each from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi while two of each patient reported from Taxila rural and Murree.

Dr Sajjad said 272 patients were admitted to City's allied hospitals, including 116 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 93 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 63 to the Holy Family Hospital.

He added that out of the total admitted patients, 176 were confirmed cases, with 126 belonging to Rawalpindi.

The health officer informed that five patients were in a critical position at BBH.

Dr Sajjad cautioned that September and October were crucial for dengue spread and all departments were fully alert to cope with any situation.