62 more nanbais arrested for selling under-weight roti

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:47 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar Thursday arrested 62 more bread-makers (nanbais) for selling under-weight roti and sent them to prison for a period of 15 days.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sara Rehman and all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) conducted raids in different localities and checked the weight of roti at Tandoors.

During the day-night crackdown the officials of the district administration arrested 62 nanbais for selling under-weight roti and shifted them to jail for a period of two weeks.

The Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar has directed all AACs for taking stern action against all those nanbais selling under-weight roti. He had directed checking at both morning and night time to implement the officially issued rate of roti in letter and spirit.

