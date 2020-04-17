62 more professional beggars booked in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) -:The district police in a crackdown against professional beggars arrested 62 more beggars from different parts of the district during last 24 hours.

All the beggars were sent behind bars after registration of cases against them.

According to police spokesman here on Friday, beggars Shahzad and Falak Sher were arrested from Millat Chowk, Abdul Razaq from Jamia Chishtia, Wallayat from Awan Chowk, Wajid from Akbar Chowk, Mohsin and Mubashar from Faridia chowk, Bahawal Sher from Gattanwala chowk, and Iqbal from Imam Bargah chowk, Boota, Latif, Qasam, Ali Akbar, Siddique, Abdul Majeed, Ibrahim and others.

Giving details he said that the district police arrested 2,205 beggars including 1,862 male, 293 femaleand five children during current year.