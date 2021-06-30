62 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :About 62 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27145 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 861986 people were screened for the virus till June 29 out of which 62 more were reported positive.

As many as 26136 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 308 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.