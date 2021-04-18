UrduPoint.com
62 More Tested Positive For COVID-19

Sun 18th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

62 more tested positive for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :About 62 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 20822 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 697713 people were screened for the virus till April 17 out of which 62 more were reported positive.

As many as 19629 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 223 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

