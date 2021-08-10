62 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan

About 62 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30375 in the province on Tuesday

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 972995 people were screened for the virus till August 10 out of which 62 more were reported positive.

As many as 29239 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 332 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.