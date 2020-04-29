62 more tested positive in Balochistan, tally reaches 915

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :About 62 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total coronavirus confirmed patients surged to 915 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 23422 people have been screened for the virus till April 28 out of which 62 more were reported positive. As many as 176 affected patients have been recovered from the virus so far while 14 deaths were recorded due to coronavirus in the province.