62 new BRT buses arrives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Transport, Shah Muhammad on Monday said that 62 new buses for Bus Rapid Transit ( BRT) have arrived Port Qasim Karachi from China and remaining 24 would arrive soon.

In a statement, he said that now total buses in BRT system would reach to 220.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced six new feeder routes and 86 buses for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service with an estimated cost of one billion rupees.

The newly approved feeder routes included 7.5 kilometers Hayatabad Phase 1, 12 kms long Regi Model Town/ Nasir Bagh Road, 7 km long Warsak Road, 4 km long Khyber Road, and 15 km Chamkani to Pabbi Road. Moreover, orders have been placed for purchasing 86 new environment friendly buses for these feeder routes.

Earlier, chief minister also directed the quarters concerned for necessary steps to make funtional all the feed routes of BRT functional at the earliest.

He directed that relevant entities would have to fulfill their respective responsibilities well in time for this purpose.

Chief Minister said that the provincial government was doing all out efforts to facilitate the citizens adding, with the passage of time, BRT service would be extended to remaining areas of Peshawar in order to connect them with the city.He said that extension of BRT to more areas was necessary to reduce the environmental pollution in the city and the provincial government required financial resources for the purpose.