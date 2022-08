62 new BRT buses arrives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Transport, Shah Muhammad on Monday said that 62 new buses for Bus Rapid Transit ( BRT) have arrived Port Qasim Karachi from China and remaining 24 would arrive soon.

In a statement, he said that now total buses in BRT system would reach to 220.

TheKhyber Pakhtunkhwagovernmenthas announced six new feeder routes and 86 buses for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service with an estimatedcostof onebillionrupees.

The newly approved feeder routes included 7.5 kilometers Hayatabad Phase 1, 12 kms long Regi Model Town/NasirBaghRoad, 7 km long WarsakRoad, 4 km long KhyberRoad, and 15 km Chamkani to PabbiRoad. Moreover, orders have been placed for purchasing 86 new environment friendly buses for these feeder routes.

Earlier, chief ministeralso directed the quarters concerned for necessary steps to make funtional allthe feed routes of BRT functional at the earliest.

He directed that relevant entities would have to fulfill their respective responsibilities well in time for this purpose.

Chief Ministersaid that the provincialgovernmentwas doingallout efforts to facilitate the citizens adding, with the passage of time, BRT service would be extended to remaining areas ofPeshawarin order to connect them with the city.He said that extension of BRT to more areas was necessary to reduce the environmental pollution in the city and the provincial government required financial resources for the purpose.