62 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:40 PM

62 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away one more life in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 96,983 after registration of 62 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, so far the total number of deaths has been recorded as 2,205 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Gujranwala, 1 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Sialkot, 2 in Gujrat, 2 in Multan, 8 in Bahawalpur,1 in Okara,1 in Pakpatan, 4 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Jhang, 2 in Jehlum, 6 Mandi Bahauddin and 1 new case of COVID-19 have been reported In Nankana Sahib district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 976,622 tests for COVID-19 so far while 92,525 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover theirfaces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselvesfrom COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

