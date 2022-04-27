62 notices served over violations of Dengue SoPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The divisional administration has served 62 notices over violations of Dengue standard operating procedure (SoP) to prevent dengue larvae across the region here on Wednesday.

Presiding over a meeting of dengue larvae surveillance teams, the Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed directed officer concerned to speed up activities of anti-dengue campaign.

He said there should be no stagnant water in any area of the division. He said that all possible resources were being utilized to make division dengue free.

The commissioner was briefed in the meeting that 95 percent target of first dose of corona vaccination and 87 percent target of second has been competed so far in the region.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.