62 pc anti-corona vaccination completed in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :District Health Officer Swat Dr Salim Khan Friday said that corona vaccination of 62 percent population has been completed in district Swat and sought public cooperation to achieve 100 percent target.

Talking to media, he said that luckily corona positive cases were considerably very less in the district however, masses should get vaccinated at earliest to remain protected from the severity of the disease.

He said the vaccinated persons are less vulnerable to be affected by coronavirus than the non-vaccinated person.