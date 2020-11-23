62 police officers and officials reshuffled

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary reshuffled 62 police officials including 10 officers in district Faisalabad to improve departmental performanc

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary reshuffled 62 police officials including 10 officers in district Faisalabad to improve departmental performance.

Giving some details, police spokesman said Monday that Sub Inspector Ejaz Ahmad was transferred from City Tandlianwala police station and appointed as Incharge Investigation in Kotwali police station, while SI Sohail Akhtar was transferred from Kotwali police station and appointed in City Tandlianwala police station.

Similarly, Trainee Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Khawar Rafiq was transferred from Batala Colony to Sandal Bar police station, Trainee ASI Muhammad Hasnain from Sandal Bar to Batala Colony police station, ASI Zahid Aleem from Police Lines to General Duty SOP Session Courts, ASI Tariq Saeed from SOP Duty to Homicide Unit Nishatabad police station, ASI Qaim Deen incharge police post Rung Ali to Mandan Pura police post, ASI Muhammad Farooq Nazeer from Thikriwala police station to police post Rung Ali as Incharge, ASI Rana Fazal Mehran from Police Lines to Mureedwala police station and ASI Zahid Hussain from Kotwali police station to Police Lines.

Among other constables include Muhammad Azeem Raza, Abbas Ali, Saddam Hussain, Shehbaz Ali, Riaz Ahmad, Shahid Ali Anwar, Abdul Wajid, Ejaz Ahmad, Muhammad Ali, Nawaz Ahmad, Muhammad Waseem, Naveed Hussain, Khizar Hayat, Shakir Hussain, Abrar Hussain, Muneeb, etc., spokesman added.