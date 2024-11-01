Open Menu

62 Power Pilferers Arrested During Last Four Month

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 12:20 PM

NOSHERAN VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) On directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company Limited (GEPCO), Jam Muhammad Ayub, a team led by Executive Engineer, Nosheran virkan division, arrested 62 power pilferers during last four months.

The team recovered Rs 641,450 and also registered cases against them.

The Executive Engineer said strict actions would be taken against the pilferers to curb the power pilferage from the area.

