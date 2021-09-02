UrduPoint.com

62 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:34 PM

62 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 62 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Thursday

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1,34,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million fine was imposed while one case was also lodged against one power pilferer over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

