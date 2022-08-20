UrduPoint.com

62 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

62 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 62 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khanand detected theft of 80,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.2 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi ruled out of T20 Asia Cup, home ser ..

Shaheen Afridi ruled out of T20 Asia Cup, home series against England

58 minutes ago
 SRO issued to reverse ban on imports of luxury ite ..

SRO issued to reverse ban on imports of luxury items to meet Int’l obligations ..

1 hour ago
 Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if ..

Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if a PML-N worker is arrested

2 hours ago
 Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread J ..

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread Joy!

3 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential ra ..

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential rains in different parts of KP

5 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISP ..

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.