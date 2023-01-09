UrduPoint.com

62 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 07:24 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 62 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 330,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 5.2 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against two of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

