UrduPoint.com

62 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 62 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Tuesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 99,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.6 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against 59 pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco sources said.

