62 power pilferers nabbed in October

FESCO task force caught 62 power pilferers from different parts of the region during October 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :FESCO task force caught 62 power pilferers from different parts of the region during October 2020.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Monday that FESCO task force checked 5340 domestic and commercial connections of electricity supply and detected electricity theft at 62 points in FESCO region where pilferers were stealing power through different modes.

The FESCO team removed electricity supply meters of the accused and imposed a fine of Rs 1.39 millionby issuing them detection bills of 76742 units.

FESCO has so far recovered Rs 374,000 from the power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against 27 accused for further action, he added.