62 profiteers arrested, fine imposed on others in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates of the district have arrested 62 profiteers in a day for selling commodities on high rates here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates conducting raids at city markets on daily basis to ensure sale of commodities on government's announced rates.

The prices control magistrates have checked 606 shops across the city and found 132 shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

The district officers arrested 62 shopkeepers on the spot, registered FIRs against 61 of them while one shopkeeper was directly sent to jail.

On the other hand, the price control magistrates have also imposed fine Rs 156,600 on other profiteers and warned them to avoid profiteering otherwise they would be sent to jail.