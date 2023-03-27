62 profiteers fined, 4 arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.344,000/- on 62 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering as well as arrested 4 shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control act in different parts of Faisalabad during last 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars and found 62 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering. The team imposed Rs.344,000/ fine and issued warnings.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested four shopkeepers over price control act violation and sealed their shops.

Further investigation was underway, he added.