62 profiteers fined in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :A fine of Rs 89,000 was imposed on 62 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected765 shops in different markets and bazaars and found 62 shopkeepers involved in profiteering andand imposed a total fine of Rs 89,000 on them.