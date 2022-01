FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine on 62 shopkeepers over profiteering here on Tuesday.

They visited various markets and bazaars, and checked prices of daily use items and imposed a fine of Rs 104,000 on violators.

The magistrates also warned shopkeepers to display price lists on prominent placesfor the convenience of consumers.