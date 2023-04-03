62 shopkeepers fined for profiteering, 4 arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 344,000 fine on 62 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and got arrested four shopkeepers over violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the last 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, fine was imposed on them and warning was issued to others to shun profiteering or face stern action.

The magistrates also arrested four shopkeepers and sealed their shops on violation of the Price Control Act, he added.