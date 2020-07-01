Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday said an increase of 30 per cent in annuity of the EOBI pensioners, announced by the federal cabinet, was a manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision about raising living standards of downtrodden segments of the society

"With the recent increase in annuity, the pensioners of Employees Old-Age Benefit Institutions enjoy a top up of total 62 per cent during the last 20 months of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which is striving hard to bring reforms in non-performing departments," he said in an official statement after the federal cabinet meeting.

The SAPM said the pensioners would start getting Rs 8,500 per month with immediate effect.The government had already enhanced the pension by 30 per cent in the last year, he added.

"The government intends to take the pension to Rs 15,000 during its five year-term by giving an overall 130 per cent raise.

By the grace of the Almighty, we will achieve this target," Zulfikar Bukhari resolved.

He said the gradual increase in pension was a big relief for the pensioners amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said the EOBI was plundered by the corrupt leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the past by appointing people of their choice.

Malpractices committed by heads of department in the past led to annihilation of the EOBI, which eventually impacted the poor pensioners.

Soon after coming into the government, he said the present management revived the sick projects to transform the EOBI into a profit-earning entity.

All-out efforts were being made to extend maximum relief to the pensioners in the PTI's five year tenure, he added.

He said the complete digitization of the EOBI was in process which would eventually ensure transparency in its affairs.