UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

62 Vehicle Owners Fined For Using Substandard CNG Cylinders

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:59 PM

62 vehicle owners fined for using substandard CNG cylinders

The district administration along with traffic police here Thursday fined owners of 62 vehicles for using substandard CNG cylinders after examining over 150 vehicles on Khyber Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration along with traffic police here Thursday fined owners of 62 vehicles for using substandard CNG cylinders after examining over 150 vehicles on Khyber Road.

The owners were fined after failing to produce CNG fitness certificates before traffic and district administration authorities.

Substandard CNG cylinders from seven schools vans were also removed. The traffic police also imposed fine on 36 motorcyclists driving without safety helmets besides removing tinted glasses.

The district administration directed owners to get CNG's fitness certificates as quickly as possible to avoid inconvenience.

Related Topics

CNG Police Fine Vehicles Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

Two dead as train derails near Milan: Italian medi ..

26 seconds ago

Virgin Australia Suspends All Flights to Hong Kong ..

28 seconds ago

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand called on Speak ..

31 seconds ago

Despite using brute force, India failed to crush K ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani student confident China will win battle ..

6 minutes ago

Thousands people flocked in martyr's funerals in I ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.