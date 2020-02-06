62 vehicle owners fined for using substandard CNG cylinders

The district administration along with traffic police here Thursday fined owners of 62 vehicles for using substandard CNG cylinders after examining over 150 vehicles on Khyber Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration along with traffic police here Thursday fined owners of 62 vehicles for using substandard CNG cylinders after examining over 150 vehicles on Khyber Road.

The owners were fined after failing to produce CNG fitness certificates before traffic and district administration authorities.

Substandard CNG cylinders from seven schools vans were also removed. The traffic police also imposed fine on 36 motorcyclists driving without safety helmets besides removing tinted glasses.

The district administration directed owners to get CNG's fitness certificates as quickly as possible to avoid inconvenience.