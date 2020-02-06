UrduPoint.com
62 Vehicles Fined Over Lacking Fitness Certificates For CNG Kits

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:17 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration fined 62 vehicles over lacking fitness certificate and using of poor quality CNG cylinders during a crackdown on vehicles using CNG cylinders sans fitness certificate.

The crackdown has been launched on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar.

In this connection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) (Cantt) Gulshan Ara along with Traffic Police inspected more than 150 vehicles including motorcars and motorcycles on Khyber Road.

During checking the team of the district administration fined 62 vehicles over the lack of fitness certificates and use of poor quality CNG cylinders while 36 motorcyclists were penalized for riding bikes without wearing helmets.

Similarly, 8 persons were fined for installation of flash lights on their vehicles and their lights were taken into possession.

Furthermore, CNG kits were removed from seven school vans and tainted glasses in vehicles were also cleared.

The DC has directed the owners of vehicles to inspect the CNG kit and cylinder of their vehicles through the concerned CNG workshop as soon as possible to get fitness certificate and removal of the CNG kits from all schools' vans otherwise stern action would be taken against them.

