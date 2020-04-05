62 Zaireen reach Rajanpur from Multan Quarantine centre

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 62 Zaireen arrived in Rajanpur from Multan Quarantine centre and were kept at Quarantine centre Danish public school Faazilpur.

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali and other officials welcomed the zaireen.

Talking to APP Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali said that zaireen were kept at Quarantine centre set up Danish public school Faazilpur. He said that all zaireen hailed from various parts of Rajanpur.

He said that screening of all zaireen was completed and sent for final report and they would be sent to their homes in a respectable way after receiving the report.

He said that three times meal and other facilities would be offered to zaireen at Quarantine centre.

He said that district and health officials would remain present at Quarantine centre for look after the zaireen and said that he himself would monitor all the arrangements.

He informed that 62 Zaireen hailing from various areas of Rajanpur were shifted to Multan Quarantine centre from Taftaan on March, 20.

He said that the zaireen were now officially sent to their home district. However, the zaireen were sent to their homes after receiving final screening report.

