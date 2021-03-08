UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

621 Power Pilferers Nabbed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

621 power pilferers nabbed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 621 power pilferers in a week during separate operations across the South Punjab, an official of MEPCO said on Monday.

During the month of February, the MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 829,000 units, the official said.

A sum of over Rs 12.3 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were registered against nine of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari February Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation with ..

11 minutes ago

Armeena Khan wishes Intl’ Women’s Day to incre ..

18 minutes ago

Explore the best of Dubai with Emirates and enjoy ..

22 minutes ago

Japan International Cooperation Agency and FAO joi ..

32 minutes ago

Global Oil Prices Start to Drop After They Reached ..

2 minutes ago

Iran calls Pope's Iraq visit 'good' and 'construct ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.