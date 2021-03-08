621 power pilferers nabbed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 621 power pilferers in a week during separate operations across the South Punjab, an official of MEPCO said on Monday.

During the month of February, the MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 829,000 units, the official said.

A sum of over Rs 12.3 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were registered against nine of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.