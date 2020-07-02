UrduPoint.com
621,977 Deserving People Receive Financial Support Under Ehsaas Programme

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:29 PM

621,977 deserving people receive financial support under Ehsaas programme

As many as 621,977 deserving families have so far received financial support of Rs 7.5 billion in the division under the Ehsaas Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 621,977 deserving families have so far received financial support of Rs 7.5 billion in the division under the Ehsaas Programme.

This was told in a briefing held with Commissioner Ishrat Ali in the chair here Thursday.

According to details, in Faisalabad 340,769 people received financial support, in districtChiniot 77,578, in district Jhang 120,908 and in Toba Tek Singh 82,722 personsreceived financial aid.

