622 pilferers booked, 94 arrested

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates got registered cases against 622 shopkeepers, while 94 accused were arrested for profiteering and hoarding across the district during month of March.

District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz said here on Tuesday that the price control magistrates conducted various inspections under the supervision of Chief Secretary Punjab and Deputy Commissioner Narowal Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf and found 8510 hoarders across the district.

The team imposed fine amounting to Rs 1,429,500 to profiteers,while 10 cases were registered against 622 shopkeepers and 94 accused were arrested.