62,268 'drug-traffickers' Arrested This Year
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The police conducted more than 107,000 raids at hideouts of drug-dealers across the province this year, and arrested 62,268 suspects involved in the illegal trade.
Similarly, 54,811 cases were registered, 34,995 kilograms of hashish, 6,866 kilograms of heroin, and 1,652 kilograms of opium were recovered from the suspects.
A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said that 447 kilograms of ice and more than 1,096,000 liters of alcohol were also recovered, while 1,269 people suffering from drug addiction were admitted to treatment centers for rehabilitation.
Likewise, 9,392 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers in Lahore this year.
In crackdowns and raids 9699 accused were arrested, 9391 cases were registered, 7322 kilograms of hashish, while 270 kilograms of heroin were recovered from the accused, 439 kilograms of opium.
Similarly 170 kilograms of ice and about 65 thousand liters of alcohol were recovered. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered further acceleration of special operations against drug dealers and smugglers.
