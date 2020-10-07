UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

624 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 12 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

624 new Coronavirus cases reported; 12 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 8,528 as 625 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

12 corona patients, around 10 of them were under treatment in hospital and two out of the hospital died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 79 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 27,614 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 9,754 in Sindh, 10,066 in Punjab, 2,840 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,979 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 900 in Balochistan, 450 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 625 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 301,288 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 316,351 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,912, Balochistan 15,439, GB 3,884, ICT 16,936, KP 38,141, Punjab 100,148 and Sindh 138,891.

About 6,535 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,531in Sindh among 7 died in hospital and 1 died out of hospital on Tuesday, 2,245 in Punjab two of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 1,263 in KP one of them in hospital on Tuesday , 184 in ICT one of them in hospital on Monday, 146 in Balochistan, 89 in GB and 77 in AJK one of them out of hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 3,730,221 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 787 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 October 2020

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

10 hours ago

At UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

10 hours ago

AT UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.