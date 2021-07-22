6269 ton of sacrificial animal waste removed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 6,269 ton of entrails and offal were removed from Rawalpindi in first two days of Eidul Azha.

On the third day of Eid, all the temporary transfer stations will be wrapped up after washing all slaughtering sites properly and sprinkling lime.

More than 3,225 sanitation workers are taking part in the cleanliness operation in shifts, under a special plan devised for Eid.

According to Rawalpindi Waste Management Company RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive contingency plan was prepared by Albayrak and RWMC for the disposal of sacrificial animals entrails.

He said that the leaves of the sanitary workers were canceled and supervisory staff were directed to carry out an effective operation for collection and proper disposal of entrails, offal and waste of sacrificial animals.

The company had also distributed special bags in various areas of the city for the safe disposals of animal remains.

These bags were used especially for insertion of animal waste during Eid days.

Nearly 39 transfer stations were set up at various locations in Rawalpindi city and Murree to collect offal, entrails and other wastes of sacrificial animals.

Albayrak had also established an emergency help line where 431 complaints were registered while 108 were addressed regarding cleanliness, he added.