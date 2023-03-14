627 candidates submit their nomination papers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 627 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for elections of provincial assembly seats belonging to district Faisalabad.

The returning officers have issued 1111 forms while 627 candidates have so far submitted their papers to contest elections, a spokesman of District Election Commissioner Faisalabad office said here on Tuesday.