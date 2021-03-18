UrduPoint.com
627 Cases Of Financial Assistance Of Government Employees Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :District Welfare Fund Committee approved 627 cases of government employees and their heirs for financial assistance during a meeting held here on Thursday.

The government officials and their heirs would be provided financial assistance of funds of over Rs 24.5 million for monthly expenses, marriage grant, burial expenses and other issues.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi while presiding over the meeting of District Welfare Funds Committee in which officers of health, education and other departments were participated.

The committee approved 627 cases including 69 of monthly expenses, 316 of marriage grant and 242 of burial expenses.

The deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to ensure early release of funds for approved cases in order to provide relief to the officials and their families.

