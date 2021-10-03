627 criminals arrested in September

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :District police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 627 outlaws including 120 proclaimed offenders and 125 drug peddlers during September last.

In a crackdown, the police seized 68 kg narcotics, 2,547 liter liquor and 206 illegal weapons from criminals during the same period.

During operation against drug pushers and criminals, the police conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 125 accused besides registering 115 cases. Police also seized 48 kg hashish, 20 kg heroin and 2,547 bottles liquor from them.

Similarly, police teams arrested 199 suspects and seized 206 illegal weapons including 14 pistols, 5 Kalashnikovs, 13 rifles, 39 guns, a revolver and 1005 cartridges from their possession.

The police teams also arrested 120 POs who were wanted by police in murder, attempt to murder, abduction, robberies and other cases.

Moreover, police have also rounded up 56 professional beggars and 25 gamblersand sent them behind the bars.