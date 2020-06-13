UrduPoint.com
628 New Cases Of Corona Reported In KP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

628 new cases of corona reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 628 new cases of corona have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ten persons lost their life while fighting the virus.

According to KP Health Department here on Friday, total count of corona patients have reached to 16415.

So far, 642 patients have died of corona among which 335 were reported in provincial metropolis.

The number of recoveries in 24 hours is 163 while 95112 screening tests have been conducted.

