629 POs Among 2346 'criminals' Arrested During March

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The police arrested 2,346 alleged criminals including 629 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 437 court absconders from Faisalabad in addition to busting 116 dacoit and robber gangs during March 2025.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that police arrested 418 drug traffickers and recovered 142.7-kilogram (kg) charas, 3.7-kg ice, 32.5-kg heroin, 11.8-kg opium and 3,685-litre liquor from them.

Similarly, the police also arrested 365 weapon-holders and recovered from them 315 pistols, 23 rifles, 22 guns, eight Kalashnikovs and a large number of bullets/cartridges during this period. The police also arrested 201 gamblers and confiscated bet money amounting to Rs. 789,000 and other items.

The police also busted 116 gangs of dacoits and robbers by arrested their 296 active members and recovered looted property worth Rs. 91.409 million from them, he added.

