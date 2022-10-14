629 shopkeepers booked over dengue SOP violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 629 shopkeepers were so far booked over the presence of dengue larva in their outlets.

District Programme Coordinator Dr Zulqarnain said here on Friday that anti-dengue measures were continued across the district.

All hotspots were being checked properly and chemical was being used to wash dengue larva if found at any spot.

He directed the anti-dengue teams to expedite indoor and outdoor surveillance.

He also appealed the citizens to extend coordination with teams and keep their environment neat and clean and wash the stagnant water in their surroundings.