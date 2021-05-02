UrduPoint.com
6295 Frontline Workers, Senior Citizens Administered COVID-19 Vaccine : DC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 10:10 PM

6295 frontline workers, senior citizens administered COVID-19 vaccine : DC

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Soho on Sunday said that about 805 doses of coronavirus vaccine were present in all vaccination centers. In a statement, DC said that in order to prevent front line workers and senior citizens from COVID-19, as many as 7100 doses of vaccine were received out of which 6295 front line workers and senior citizens have so far been injected while 805 doses of vaccine were lying in corona vaccine centres.

