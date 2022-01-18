UrduPoint.com

62kg Hashish Recovered, Two Held

The police of Pahari Pura area here on Tuesday foiled an attempt of big quantity of narcotics smuggling and arrested two involved smugglers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The police of Pahari Pura area here on Tuesday foiled an attempt of big quantity of narcotics smuggling and arrested two involved smugglers.

SSP Operations, Haroon Rashid told media that a suspicious car was signalled to stop and upon thorough search 62 kilogram high quality hashish was recovered from its secret cavities.

He said two drug smugglers belonging to Peshawar and Charsadda were taken into custody and shifted to police station for further interrogation. The narcotics were being smuggled to Punjab, he added.

