62nd Martyrdom Anniversary Of Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed Observed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 05:58 PM

62nd Martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed observed

The 62nd Martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed Nishan- E Haider was observed on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The 62nd Martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed Nishan- E Haider was observed on Saturday.

In order to pay homage to supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, wreath laying ceremony was held at shaheed's native town Vehari, Punjab, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

A wreath was laid on behalf of Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour.

