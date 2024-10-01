Open Menu

63 Accused Involved In Electricity Theft Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) In a major crackdown on electricity theft, the surveillance teams of the GAPCO division in Nowshera Virkan on Tuesday arrested 63 individuals involved in the illegal practice.

According to the official sources, the operation carried out under the direction of GAPCO Gujranwala's Chief Executive, Jam Mohammad Ayub.

They successfully recovered substantial sums of money and detected over 46,341 units of stolen electricity.

The teams from the four sub-divisions of the GAPCO Division in Nowshera Virkan were able to apprehend the electricity thieves during day and night operations over the last month.

The teams, led by SDOs Mubasher Hussain, Fahad Hussain, Sikandar Riaz and Raisur Rehman along with MI Ishtiaq Ahmed were able to detect and charge the thieves with detection bills amounting to Rs. 2,349,700.

Axin GEPCO Mohsin Ali has emphasized that there is no scope for any concessions when it comes to electricity theft.

